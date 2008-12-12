# 15/02/2024 : Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention 12

La Main des Maîtres will be screened off competition at Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention 12 for the first week-end of Mars 2024 in Tucson, Arizona (USA).

# 27/09/2014 : Halliennales & Court Métrange

Six years after its release, La Main des Maîtres is back on the big screen. It will be screened off competition at the Halliennales on October 11st, 2014 near Lille (France). It will also be possible to watch it in competition for the 11th edition of Court Métrange in Rennes (France) from the 16th to the 19th of October, 2014.

# 14/02/2011 : Curtocircuito International Short Film Festival

Curtocircuito will organise a steampunk event named "Extraordinaire Uchronie" in Santiago de Compostela (Spain) where La Main des Maîtres will be screened on the 7th of May, 2011.

# 10/01/2011 : Anime Max  Stage 4

On the 29th of January, 2011, La Main des Maîtres will be screened at Anime Max  Stage 4, hosted by Comics Kingdom at the Macau Cultural Center (China).

# 01/10/2010 : SPASM Festival

On the 22nd of October, 2010, La Main des Maîtres will be screened in competition during the "Science-Fiction and Fantastic" program of SPASM Festival in Quebec, Canada.

# 27/04/2010 : Busan International Short Film Festival

La Main des Maîtres will be part of the European screening off competition during the Busan International Short Film Festival (South Korea), from the 12th to the 16th of May, 2010.

# 25/04/2010 : Caribulles & MIAF 2010

La Main des Maîtres has been screened this week in Guadeloupe during Caribulles festival. It will also be part of the short film competition at Melbourne International Animation Festival (19th to 27th of June, 2010 - Australia).

# 20/04/2010 : SFF-rated DVD

La Main des Maîtres is now part of the compilation SFF-rated DVD 2006-2009.

# 15/12/2009 : Two awards at HDFest

La Main des Maîtres won the Deffie Award for Best HD Animation and the Deffie Award for Best Foreign HD Animation at the last HDFest (USA).

# 21/11/2009 : Animarte 09 & ComputerSpace

In the next weeks, La Main des Maîtres will be screened in different cities of South America thanks to Animarte festival. By the way, the short film came 3rd in the computer animation category of ComputerSpace (Bulgaria).

# 31/10/2009 : Romania & Italy

A few days ago, La Main des Maîtres was in compétition at Kinofest festival (October 22nd/24th - Romania), and it will also be part of the competition of Science+Fiction festival (November 22nd/28th 2009 - Italy).



# 11/10/2009 : Spain, Italy & Bulgaria

Recently, La Main des Maîtres was selected at ArtFutura Show (October 29th/November 1st 2009 - Spain), at Imaginaria Film Festival (November 11st/15th 2009 - Italy), and also at ComputerSpace festival (October 29th/31st 2009 - Bulgaria).



# 01/10/2009 : 2nd at Bitfilm 09

With all your votes, La Main des Maîtres won the 2nd price at Bitfilm 09 (Israel), category "Best Animation". Thank you for your support !



# 01/10/2009 : Cover page of CGMagazine 10.2009

To read, an article about La Main des Maîtres in the chinese magazine CGMagazine (October 2009).

# 13/09/2009 : Best Animation at Strasbourg Intarnational Film Festival

La Main des Maîtres won the Best Animation award at the last Strasbourg Intarnational Film Festival (France).

# 01/09/2009 : Stash Magazine n°60

Stash Magazine n° 60 now available; the 5th anniversary issue featuring great music videos, commercials... and short films including La Main des Maîtres.

# 28/08/2009 : Lille International Short Film Festival

The short film will be screened in competition at the next Lille International Short Film Festival (France), held from October 6th to 11st, 2009.

# 16/08/2009 : France, Sweden & USA

From August 28th to September 6th, 2009, La Main des Maîtres will be screened in competition at Strasbourg International Film Festival. Also in competition at HDFest New York, tenth year anniversary of the festival held in the Sony Wonder Technology Lab Theatre (October 20th and 21th, 2009).

The short film will be part of a special program of Eksjo Animation Festival in Sweden, where it will be screened off competition from September 24th to 26th, 2009.

# 02/08/2009 : Tour de force in 3D Artist n°5

Thank you so much to Sarah Slee for her article in the english magazine 3D Artist n°5 (August 2009).

# 31/07/2009 : GameX 2009

La Main des Maîtres will be showcased at GameX (Philadelphia, USA) from October 23rd to 25th, 2009.

# 26/07/2009 : From France to South Korea

The short will be screened in competition at Tours Métrages (Tours, France) from September 3rd to 6th, 2009. It will also be part of the SESIFF (Seoul, South Korea) from September 23rd to 27th, 2009.

# 18/07/2009 : Fantasia 2009

La Main des Maîtres is currently, and until July 29th, in competition at Fantasia 2009 (Montreal, Quebec).



# 15/07/2009 : Bitfilm 09

La Main des Maîtres has been nominated for a Bitfilm 09 award. Closing event will be held in Tel Aviv (Israel) on October 1st, 2009.



# 13/06/2009 : Annecy 2009 & Bulles Zik

Annecy International Animation Film Festival is held this week in France.

Thank you Telerama and Le Figaro for writing a news about La Main des Maîtres, currently in competition at the festival.

One June 20th and 21st, 2009, the short film will also be screened off competition at Bulles Zik festival (France).

# 07/06/2009 : Festimaj 2009

This week, La Main des Maîtres was screened in competition at Festimaj festival (France).



# 25/05/2009 : Article on Side Effects website

To read on Side Effects website, an article about the use of Houdini in La Main des Maîtres. Many thanks to the whole SESI team for their support !



# 25/05/2009 : 37th Festival of Nations

La Main des Maîtres will be screened in competition at 37th Festival of Nations (Austria) from June 14th to 20th, 2009.



# 24/05/2009 : Animayo'09 selection

La Main des Maîtres is currently screened in competition at Animayo'09 (Gran Canaria). The festival is held from May 23rd to May 30th, 2009.



# 13/05/2009 : In competition at 4th CrankCookieShortfilmdays

La Main des Maîtres will be screened in competition at CrankCookieShortfilmdays (Germany) from June 24th to 28th, 2009.



# 06/05/2009 : Paris ACM Siggraph show and Siggraph Video Review

Paris ACM Siggraph show will be held on May 28th, 2009, from 7 to 10PM in Atelier BNP Paribas, 5 av Kléber, Paris (France); the occasion to celebrate french projects selected at next Siggraph.

La Main des Maîtres will also be on the Siggraph Video Review 2009.

# 01/04/2009 : Best animated film at SkyFest 2008

La Main des Maîtres won first place in animation section at SkyFest 2008 (USA).

The short film was also in competition at Bobin'Lille (France) on April 15th, 2009.

# 01/04/2009 : Siggraph 2009 selection

After Annecy, La Main des Maîtres will be in competition at the Computer Animation Festival of the famous Siggraph, held this year on August 3rd to 7th, 2009, in New Orleans (USA).

# 01/04/2009 : Press article 3D World n° 116

Andy Price for 3D World recently offered us a two pages article in English. To read in the showreel section of the magazine 3D World n°116 (April 2009).

# 01/04/2009 : English translation

Website is now available in English and French.

# 28/03/2009 : In competition at Annecy 09

La Main des Maîtres will be screened in competition at Annecy International Animation Film Festival (France) from June 8th to 13th, 2009.

Meanwhile, il will also be screened in competition at 3rd Festival du Film Court de Castres (France) from April 22nd to 26th, 2009.



# 04/03/2009 : Festival des Très Courts & Monstra 2009

During Monstra Festival (Portugal), La Main des Maîtres will be screened in the movie theater Sao Jorge on Saturday 14th March 2009. From April 24th to 26th, 2009, the short film will also be in competition at Festival International des Très Courts (France).

# 28/02/2009 : Zlin Dog 2009 and Festival Trolls & Légendes

From March 4th to 8th, 2009, La Main des Maîtres will be in competition at Zlin Dog festival (Czech Republic). It will also be in competition at Festival Trolls & Légendes (Belgium) from April 10th to 12th, 2009.

# 26/02/2009 : Back in Belgium

La Main des Maîtres will return to Belgium where it will be in competition at Brussels International Fantasy Film Festival from April 9th to 21st, 2009.

# 31/01/2009 : In compétition in Roma

From March 19th to 27th, 2009, La Main des Maîtres will be in competition at Roma Independent Film Festival (Italy). Screenings will be held in the Nuovo Cinema Aquila de Roma.

# 28/01/2009 : In competition in Moscow, Athens & Orléans

Doing its around the world trip, La Main des Maîtres was in competition at Videologia Festival (Russia) on 20th December 2008. The short will also be in competition at Athens International Sci-Fi & Fantasy Film Festival (Greece) from March 12th to 18th, 2009, and at Festival Vidéo d'Orléans (France) from March 10th to 13th, 2009.

# 21/01/2009 : VES Awards 2009 nominee

Each year, the famous Visual Effets Society rewards the world best visual effects. This year, La Main des Maitres is honored to be nominated as "Outstanding Effects in a Student Project".VES Awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on February 21th, 2009.

Back in France, the short film will be screened at Bègles on Saturday 21th March, 2009, 9PM, during Cinéma Le Festival.

# 15/01/2009 : Conference at Salon du Cinéma

3ème Salon du Cinéma will be held on January 16th to 18th, 2009, in the Grande Halle of La Villette. We will do a conference about La Main des Maîtres on Sunday 18th, 11AM to 12:30AM, in the ampithéâtre Georges Lucas.

Again, a big thank you to Dailymotion which keep supporting us, putting us again on their homepage with the Best Of Dailymotion.

# 02/01/2009 : Best wishes 2009

Happy new year everybody !

A new year starting with Anima festival (Belgium) from February 20th to 28th, 2009, where La Main des Maîtres will be in competition.



# 10/12/2008 : Selected at 18e semaine du film d'Animation de Tournus

Starting today, until December 16th, 2008, the 18e semaine du film d'Animation de Tournus (France) will screen in competition La Main des Maîtres.

# 03/12/2008 : aniBoom and movie theater screening

As a reminder, we are currently participating in aniBoom Awards 2008. Feel free to get a peek at it and vote for your favorite animation.

Meanwhile, Dailymotion organizes a screening at Cinéma des Cinéastes on Saturday 6th December, 2008, 12AM (Metro Clichy, Paris, France - 4 €). We were invited there to screen La Main des Maîtres. Again, thank you Dailymotion for their support!

Due to its E-magiciens BestOF 2008 selection, La Main des Maîtres will also be screened on Monday 8th December, 2008, 7PM at SCAM and on Friday 12th December, 2008, 6PM at Cité des Sciences

# 30/11/2008 : Scifi-Universe Interview

Sylvain T. for Scifi-Universe spent a while with us to write an interview. Thank you to him and all SFU Team!

# 27/11/2008 : CGArena Interview

CGArena team honored us with our first interview in English. Thank you to them for their support !

# 26/11/2008 : Selected at Cor-10 Festival

Cor-10 Festival (Spain), rewarding innovations and visual improvement, has just selected La Main des Maîtres with eleven other projects. Festival will be held from December 1st to 3rd, 2008.

# 23/11/2008 : aniBoom Awards 2008 participation

La Main des Maîtres is currently participating in aniBoom Awards 2008, an online competition with public votes. Come back on December 15th, 2008, for the results.

# 23/11/2008 : E-Magiciens Best Of 2008

The short film was selected for the E-magiciens Best Of 2008 (France). It will be screened for the award ceremony of the festival on November 28th 2008, and we will be there !

# 14/11/2008 : Animation award at 9th TOTI festival (Slovenia)

La Main des Maîtres won Animation award at 9th TOTI festival (Slovenia). Screening and award ceremony at Maribor, on November 22nd, 2008.

# 14/11/2008 : E-magiciens 2008 selection

The short was selected at E-magiciens 2008 (France). It will be screened in competition from November 25th to 28th, 2008, as a student short film in the "Compil des Profs".

# 14/11/2008 : ParisFX

Come and meet us at ParisFX (France) from November 19th to 20th, 2008. Stills of La Main des Maîtres will be published in the festival catalog, and the short will be screened. Of course, we will be there for the event.

# 13/11/2008 : To know more about...

You can read a few forum topics about the short film with Questions / Answers on CGTalk (English), od[force] (English), and also BlenderClan (French).



# 03/11/2008 : 3DVF Interview

If you want to know more about origins and directing of La Main des Maîtres, you can read a french interview of us on 3DVF website.

Thank you to them for their support !



# 02/11/2008 : News about the short film

Thank you to everyone who is posting news about the short film these days.

There are Fous d'Anim, Catsuka, Koreus, 3DTotal... without forgetting Dailymotion which offered us their homepage for a few days.

Moreover, you are a lot to share the news on your blogs, forums, websites... and we also received many e-mails and comments. In all cases, we are always happy to write you back.

A big thank you to everybody !

# 24/10/2008 : Website opening & short film screening

It is official, website is open.

You are now able to watch the short film in the website gallery.

Thank you to everybody for your support (Science & Vie Junior, Effets-Speciaux.info, Ecran Fantastique, 3DVF...), and thank you to Georges Méliès school teachers to help us making this possible!

# 23/10/2008 : Cover page of Science & Vie Junior

La Main des Maîtres was announced on cover page of Science et Vie Junior n° 230 (November 2008). Moreover, a four pages article about the short film.

http://www.svjlesite.fr/pour_en_savoir/sur_le_science_et_vie_junior_d_7.php

# 20/10/2008 : Article Effets-speciaux.info

You are now able to read Pascal Pinteau's interview on Effets-speciaux.info website.

http://www.effets-speciaux.info/article?id=99

# 20/10/2008 : Selected at Festival de Draguignan

For its first public screening in movie theater, the short film is selected at Festival de Draguignan, where it will be in competition in HD movie section. Festival will be held from October 24th to 26th, 2008.

http://www.dragui-jeunes.net/festival_2008/edition2008.htm

# 20/10/2008 : Press article Ecran Fantastique September 2008

Pascal Pinteau, for Ecran Fantastique, honored us with our first press interview. To read in the EFX supplement of September 2008 Ecran Fantastique.

http://www.ecranfantastique.fr/

# 19/10/2008 : Website availability

Website is being set up. It will be available on Friday 24th October, for the screening of La Main des Maîtres on Internet.

